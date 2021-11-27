30% Storewide Black Friday Sale | BeautyBlendz | Use Code FRIDAY



BeautyBlendz wants to send you into the holiday season with a sparkling complexion. Right now, take 30% off anything in the store with the code FRIDAY. The Aussie company is committed to ensuring all ingredients are sourced right from the O utback . That means everything is all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. You’ll get free shipping and a gift if you spend more than $50.

I’m a big fan of scrubs, especially in winter. I’ m also a big fan of BodyBlendz scrub entire line. The Complete Kit is an excellent introduction to a product the Aussie company does very well. This set contains a bag of their best-sellers: Coffee Buff, Vanilla Blush, Sugar Glow, and Coco Luxe Coffee Scrubs. It also comes with a Teddy Loofah to match . These scrubs are suitable for all skin types any time of year. I’m a fiend with scrubs for pre-shave prep, so one of these bags is always new by the tub. This is a perfect way to pamper yourself. Each bag is made from ground Arabica coffee beans and loaded with essential oils and Vitamin E. This combo makes for a deep exfoliation but won’t leave your skin rough. Expect your limbs to be baby soft and smooth. Some customers have said p roblem spots like stretch marks and cellulite have lightened after use . But I can say it deep cleans blemishes and has helped keep new ones away. T he season of hot baths is upon us, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a chilly day than treating your mind and body.