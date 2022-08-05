Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (Black) | $180 | Amazon
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (Navy) | $180 | Amazon
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (Ivory) | $180 | Amazon
Get up to 9 hours of listening time in with a pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds. The wrap-around ear hooks secure the earbuds in place. I don’t care how perfectly molded an earbud claims to be—I don’t trust them to not fall out, roll into a sewer grate, and disappear forever unless they have these ear hooks. They’re also reinforced for sweat and water resistance making them perfect for long runs and workouts. The Powerbeats Pro earbuds are down to just $180 today in black, navy, and ivory.
Advertisement