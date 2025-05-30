Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Are Just $100 During This Open-Box Sale

A quick primer on the meaning of “open box sale” could be your key to scoring a pair of great noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro Earbuds for half price at StackSocial. This deal lands you a pair of the highly rated 2021 Beats Fit Pros, with fully adaptive active noise canceling, spatial audio, and 24 hours of listening time per charge for just $100, 50% off from their retail price of $200. There are 4 colors to choose from for the same great sale price.

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds | $100 | StackSocial

So, about that “open box” thing. These are not refurbished, used, damaged, or in any other common sale-inducing condition. They’re certified “new open box,” which means they are almost certainly from excess stock. The packaging may be imperfect, but the contents are in verified new condition and the battery is at 100% health. In other words, they’re basically new.

With the open box status helpfully knocking down the price by half, you’re getting a pair of sweat-resistant and IPX4 water-resistant buds for working out, and ones that are compatible with both Android and iOS devices for just $100. The sound is typically Beats-level great, whether you’re using them for music or podcasts or phone calls. StackSocial is going to run out of these Beats Fit Pro sooner than later, so head there now and score a pair for just $100.