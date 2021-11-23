Theragun Pro | $400 | Amazon

Theragun Elite | $300 | Amazon

Theragun Prime | $250 | Amazon

Theragun Mini | $174 | Amazon

Whether you’re an athlete or you work a physically-demanding job, it’s important to take care of your muscles. Same goes for your friends and loved ones, and if you know someone who gets their body beat down every day, I can tell you from experience they would appreciate a gift like these Theragun massagers. For the biggest savings, the Theragun Pro is discounted by a full $200, and offers a quiet massage, OLED screen, customizable speeds, and uses Bluetooth to connect to Theragun’s app.

Likewise, the Theragun Elite and Prime models offer app integration and q uiet operation, but where the Pro has 300 minutes of operation on a charge, these two run for 120 minutes, with the Elite offering more granular speed control, and more percussive force.

Finally, the Theragun Mini looks to be a more portable form factor, with 150 minutes of battery life, three speeds (versus 5 for Theragun Prime), and it lacks the app connection, but represents the lowest cost of the four, with the $25 d iscount bringing it down to $174. All of these massagers will punch you up to 2400 times per minute for maximum muscle-relaxing frequency.