Meta Quest 2 VR Headset + Beat Saber | $400 | Best Buy



If you’ve yet to hop on the VR train, now is a great time to do so. Perhaps some friends of yours just found a set under their tree this morning but you stupidly neglected to ask Santa for one yours elf. The Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2), is currently bundled with the game Beat Saber. This is one of the essential games to have on VR—especially when having folks over to try it out. This rhythm game has you wielding two glowing swords to swing and slice through red and blue boxes flying toward your face which coincides with the beat of a song. Think Guitar Hero except it engages your entire body. Makes for a great gift or just a treat for yourself. The headset and controllers alone normally go for $400 but this bundle has the game for free.