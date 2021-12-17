Greenworks Pro 80V Snow Thrower | $299 | Amazon

Heading out with a snow shovel to keep your driveway and sidewalk might be good for your constitution, but it’s not always great for your back, and this 80V, 20- inch snow thrower from Greenworks could save you all the pain and time for $150 less, today only at Amazon. The included 2Ah battery will give you plenty of juice to clear your driveway and sidewalk—up to 45 minutes worth— and you might as well do the neighbors’ while you’re at it. The built-in lights and 10-inch clearance mean you can even get ahead of things when you wake up at 2 in the morning to rapidly-accumulating snowfall that you really don’t want to spend an extra hour of your morning shoveling when it’s too deep for your thrower. This is the lowest price in months on this machine and it’s not likely to stay there, so don’t wait until the first big snow to start shopping.