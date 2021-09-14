Safetul: 3-in-1 Copper Alloy Multi-Tool | $25 | StackSocial



If you’ve ever wished you had a bottle opener, stylus, or button pusher all in one, Safetul has you covered. You don’t need to carry a bunch of gadgets in your pocket or your purse. Just pick up the Safetul: 3-in-1 Copper Alloy Multi-Tool, now $25 at StackSocial, and you can take on a variety of situations. Push buttons without having to worry about touching them with bare skin. Crack open a bottle when you have no opener to help out. And then carry this spring-loaded hand tool on your keychain or wherever you put things while on the go. It’s small enough to toss in your things and forget about it, but once you need it? You’ll definitely remember it’s there. And at $25, it’s well worth grabbing one just for when you might need it. You never know.