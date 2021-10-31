Up to 28% Off LG OLED C1 TVs | Amazon



Welcome to LG’s top-of-the-line TVs. This smart rectangle offers absolutely any and everything you could possibly need from a television. With over 8 million pixels, the content you are viewing will come to life. The a9 Gen 4 AI processor will have the picture and sound adjusted automatically using deep learning algorithms. This should be called a genius TV. The Game Optimizer allows you to easily access your gaming options and provide extremely fast response times with the Auto-Low Latency and HGiG modes. You will be easily demolishing your opponents on this TV set. The Google Assistant and Alexa are built right into this baby so there is no need to purchase an extra device. The best features in my opinion are the Dolby Vision IQ and the Dolby Atmos. Having those features on your side will practically place you into the films you are watching. These TVs are also equipped with the option of WiSA connectivity so you can wirelessly connect high-fidelity speakers and enjoy the best surround sound possible. Save up to 28% on the best TVs LG produces today.