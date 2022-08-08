Stray (PS5) | $40 | Amazon

Stray (PS5) | $40 | Best Buy

Stray (PS5) | $40 | GameStop

The physical edition of Stray is available for pre-order on PS5 . This third-person adventure game puts you in control of an adorable orange cat split up from its cat friends. You explore the decaying cybercity inhabited by robots long after all the humans died off. Roam the murky dystopia while solving puzzles that will help liberate the city. But more importantly , just be a cat and do cat things. You can scratch up furniture, knock things off shelves, walk across keyboards (both the computer and piano variety), and take your little cat naps. This game is all vibes and the vibe is a treat all the way through. The story is approximately 5 hours long but will likely take completionists 8 to 10 hours to get platinum. The physical copy is set to release for PS5 on September 20.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $40 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $40 at Best Buy

Advertisement