Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels | $3 | Macy’s



Are you itching to get started on Black Friday shopping? Macy’s has you covered. During the Macy’s towel sale, you can fill your bathroom and linen closet-to-be with soft, cozy, and more importantly, new textiles. There are Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels for $3 each, which is an absurdly good price on a towel for your entire body , but there are additional deals on every size. The Sunham 4-Piece Hand Towel Set is marked down to $8 from $38, which is a price of $2 per towel. How that’s allowed, I do not know. Meanwhile, the Sunham 12-Piece Wash Cloth Set is $11, which, again, is almost preposterously low. And it’s not even Black Friday yet! They have additional sets of bath and hand towels on sale as well. In other words, now is t he perfect opportunity to stock up on inexpensive towels before your holiday guests arrive.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towel Stock up that linen closet-to-be

You know, ahead of holiday guest arrivals Buy for $3 at Macy's