Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels | $3 | Macy’s
Are you itching to get started on Black Friday shopping? Macy’s has you covered. During the Macy’s towel sale, you can fill your bathroom and linen closet-to-be with soft, cozy, and more importantly, new textiles. There are Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels for $3 each, which is an absurdly good price on a towel for your entire body, but there are additional deals on every size. The Sunham 4-Piece Hand Towel Set is marked down to $8 from $38, which is a price of $2 per towel. How that’s allowed, I do not know. Meanwhile, the Sunham 12-Piece Wash Cloth Set is $11, which, again, is almost preposterously low. And it’s not even Black Friday yet! They have additional sets of bath and hand towels on sale as well. In other words, now is the perfect opportunity to stock up on inexpensive towels before your holiday guests arrive.