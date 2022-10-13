Gaiam Yoga Block | $10 | 17% Off | Amazon



The Prime Day deals have long faded, but this one’s sticking around to bring you support and balance. This Gaiam Yoga block is 17% off—only $10 right now. Use the block to align and deepen stretches for a larger range of motion. Blocks are a great companion to modify tougher poses if you’re feeling a bit tight, too . D urable, nonslip foam supports you as you move from a figure four fold to a half pigeon with ease. P lus, these beveled blocks are latex-free: allergens be darned. The Gaiam Yoga Blocks are among Amazon’s top-sell ers, so you know that $10 is going to get you far.