Here’s a Very Early Bird Special that does not involve watching older people eat soup at a deli: A Kickstarter campaign for something designed to make our lives better. If you back the Réduit Boost skincare device right now, you’ll only spend $79 on an as-yet-unreleased gadget worth at least $120. Designed to make your go-to cream or serum more effective, the Boost scans the barcode of your favorite product to identify its active ingredients, adjusting the proprietary “waveform” to “push the right ingredients into your skin at the right depth for you.” So basically, it just enhances what you know already works for you. Réduit is a beauty technology company with over 20 years in the business, and holds 17 unique patents to back up their science. Also, FYI: Though based in Switzerland, the company will ship the Réduit Boost anywhere in the world.