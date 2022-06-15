Summer Capsule Collection | Away



Away is that trendy company you see all over social media . The Polycarbonate Flex luggage is easy to spot and has a distinctive design. The Summer Capsule Collection takes that idea and gives it a beachy twist. The two-tone color scheme of white and tan mimics the perfect vibes of warm sand and fluffy clouds. Just what you want for the perfect day splashing in the sea. Affectionately called ‘ sandbar, ’ this flex luggage ranges from $325-$425 depending on size needs.

But the party doesn’t stop there. Two colorful summer totes ($105) are in this line-up too. These large canvas totes can fit everything you need for a day of adventure and fun in the sun. Palm (bright green hues ) and Paradise (bold blues ) were designed with accessibility, function, and fashion in mind . And that trolley sleeve means it fits perfectly with/on your F lex luggage.

This is a limited edition line and is available now on A way’s site, as well as 13 retail locations.