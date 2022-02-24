Eufy Battery-Powered Wi-Fi Doorbell Camera | $80 | Amazon

Take a peep outside without ever getting up from your perch using this Wi-Fi doorbell camera from Eufy, the smart home subsidiary of Anker. This $80 doorbell camera, which is discounted $20 from its normal $100, offers 1080p video, person detection, and a built-in battery that can last up to six months on a single charge, so you’ve no need to wire the camera (although you can wire it if you have an existing doorbell and want to use that wiring) . The camera comes with a doorbell chime, which has space for an SD card for local storage of video—you’ll need to supply your own SD card, however. Users who connect the camera to their Alexa speakers can also use Alexa as a doorbell chime. Unlike many of Eufy’s other cameras, however, this doorbell camera is not HomeKit-compatible. Stick it on your front porch and you’ll never have to answer the door for random dudes showing up with teddy bears behind their back again.