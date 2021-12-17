Nintendo Switch OLED | $350 | Amazon

Fans had speculated for a couple of years now that we would be getting a Switch Pro announcement at some point—a new model with beefier hardware, stronger performance, and 4K resolution. Well, we didn’t get that announcement. Earlier this year, we got word of the Switch OLED. And while it may not be the full-on jump folks were expecting, I can personally attest that this is a marvelous improvement over the original. It also hasn’t stopped this thing from being sold out everywhere all the time. While you won’t see any differences while docked, the handheld experience is night and day. The screen size is just bumped enough to feel like a noticeable upgrade and the vibrant colors along with the deep blacks of the OLED screen are simply gorgeous. Not everyone will see a need to trade in their old model for the new one, but if you’re a hardware junkie like myself or are just picking up your first ever Nintendo Switch, the OLED is absolutely the right choice.

Advertisement

And what’ll you know? It’s back in stock at Amazon for the time being. At least at the moment I am writing this. If it’s back out of stock by the time you’re reading, check back periodically for updates.