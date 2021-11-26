PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership | $40 | Amazon

PlayStation Plus gives you access to the online world of PlayStation, but more importantly, it also allows you to download a few free games every month. It means that it more or less pays for itself, often within the first month, because of the value of the games you end up being given. Plus, this particular PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership happens to only cost $40, which is a full 33% off of the normal price. That means it’s even better value than it is normally. So, don’t waste any time and get back into online gaming on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with this.