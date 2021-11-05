Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (XBO/XSX ) | $9 | Amazon

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched with major issues and a noted lack of content, but about two years later, updates have made it more than just bearable. With even more content ready to roll sometime this summer—including an update that finally releases our A.I. Ghost brothers and sisters from captivity to fight by our side—now might be the perfect time to buy. The game is just $9 for Xbox at Amazon today, which is just cheap enough to consider it a limited edition coaster if you end up hating it.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 06/10/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/05/2021.