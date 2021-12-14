Splatoon 2 + Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion Bundle | $50 | Amazon, GameStop



Nintendo tested the waters with their family-friendly take on the third-person shooter back on the Wii U with the first Splatoon. Its sequel on the Switch is a fine-tuned better version of that with a compelling story component in its DLC Octo Expansion. If you have dipped your toes in to fight with paint over whether mustard makes a better hot dog topping than ketchup, you haven’t truly lived. You can score both the main game and its expansion in this digital bundle deal for just $50. That’s $30 less than they normally go individually.