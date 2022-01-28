Archer & Olive Quarterly Subscription Beauty Inside Box | $75



Taking care of yourself is an absolute art form. Coloring, journaling, sketches, whatever, it’s beneficial for healing your mind when you’re a bit down. Archer & Olive was founded by a woman who wanted to show creative wellness is a holistic way to boost positive mental health.

Advertisement

The Beauty Inside Box is a quarterly subscription package full of art and journaling tools and instructions on starting your creative wellness journey. This box will arrive in March, June, September, and December. But if you subscribe today, you’ll get the December box from 2021. Valued at over $175, each box ties in what the season is with a new collection of limited edition arty products. The December box theme is all about the joys of winter, which is perfect if you’re in a spot where the snow is currently sprinkling down.

Organize your mind and your days with the ethically crafted notebook each month as well as whimsical limited-edition goods. You also get access to an E-course curated by Archer & Olive’s Design Team to walk you through your goodies and help you set up your goals for 2022.