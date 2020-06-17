Apple's Beefiest MacBook Pro Has a New, Speedier GPU Option

16" Macbook Pro With AMD Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics Image : Apple

16" Macbook Pro With AMD Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics | B&H Photo

If you’ve been eyeing the new MacBook Pro, with its fresh set of keys and new screen size, but couldn’t get on board without a good boost to its graphics, Apple just released a few new models that may cover your needs. You can now upgrade the laptop’s GPU to an AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU, which has 8GB of HBM2 RAM, up from the 6GB of the Radeon Pro 5500M.

Advertisement

That boost in power doesn’t come cheap, though. At $800 for an upgrade to the base model MacBook Pro, you’re making a big jump in cost, so be sure you’ll need all that extra power before smashing that buy button. Configurations will vary, too, starting at $3,200 and quickly jumping depending on what other upgrades you toss into the mix.

So whether you’ve been missing out on gaming sessions with friends, or your old clunker just can’t handle your video production rig anymore, a MacBook Pro with a beefed-up graphics card might scratch that itch. It’s available for pre-order now at B&H Photo.