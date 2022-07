Apple AirPods | $169 | 32% Off



If you own an iPhone but you don’t already own a set of Apple AirPods, then good news, you can grab them now with 32% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day. They have active noise cancellation to block out everything you don’t want to listen to, have a transparency mode to allow other noises to reach you when you need to keep an ear out for the door or something, and even include adaptive EQ to make sure you get the most out of whatever you’re listening to.