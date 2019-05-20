Photo: Shep McAllister

Anker just struck a 1-2 punch in the quixotic USB-C GaN Charger War of 2019, and while its two new chargers are the same size and technically share the same total amount of power, they offer very different value propositions.



First, the PowerPort+ Atom III combines a 45W USB-C Power Delivery port with a PowerIQ 2.0 USB port that supports 15W Qualcomm QuickCharge charging speed, all in a brick that’s 15% smaller than an Apple MacBook Pro charger. Its combined 60W power is basically the same as Apple’s charger, but since the USB-C port can’t output more than 45W, it won’t be quite as fast when charging larger laptops.



It’s essentially Anker’s take on this (slighty less expensive) 61W RAVPower charger, but the RAVPower is capable of outputting a full 61W over USB-C if nothing is plugged into the USB-A port, which is a considerable advantage.

The better of Anker’s new chargers, in my opinion, is the slightly-more-expensive PowerPort Atom PD 2. It’s the exact same size as the aforementioned Atom III, but it includes two USB-C PD ports, at the expense of a standard USB-A port.

The big advantage to the PD 2 is that if you’re only using one port, it can output a full 60W. And if you plug in two devices at once, it’ll automatically share that 60W intelligently between the ports, to achieve the best possible charging speeds for both devices. To date, there’s no other wall charger remotely this small with two USB-C ports with that much power.