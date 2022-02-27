Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $50 | Amazon

If Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t already one of your favorite games, it will be right after you take advantage of this deal. This game is comfort in a cartridge—you’ll work to fix up your island as animal residents arrive, each of them with their own funky voice and cute nickname for you. Keep your islanders in good favor as you design your island, search for treasures, and explore every nook and cranny (ha, get it?) of your island. Racoon figurines not included in this 17% off deal.