Kitchen

An Early Prime Day Deal Has This SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Down By 44% Today

Get this and then get your fizzy on whenever you want.

By
Jason Coles
SodaStream was the dream of the 90s.
Image: Jason Coles

Good news for fans of bubbles, fizzy things, and the word “carbonating,” because this SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker is currently on sale with an early Prime Day discount of 44%, making it just $90. This machine allows you to make carbonated water with ease, is compatible with loads of flavors, and has multiple carbonation settings too.

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker | $90 | 44% Off | Early Prime Day Deal

Not only that, but this SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker even comes with a carbonating bottle too, meaning it has everything you could possibly need to set your tastebuds to tingle, your tongue to taste, and your soul to sizzle. Or you can just replace still water with fizzy water to mess with people. It’s really up to you. 

