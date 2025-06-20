Amazon's New 4K Ring Doorbell Pro Is Now Pre-orderable

Amazon announced earlier today a slew of new products across its Ring family of doorbells and security cameras. One of which is the all-new Ring Wired Doorbell Pro. This smart doorbell camera now records Retinal 4K video. You can keep an eye on the front of your property with enhanced clarity. The resolution boost can be critical in accurately inspecting faces or recording license plates.

The live view and two-way talk allow you to interact with your visitors at the door via your smartphone or other Alexa-enabled products such as an Echo Show.

New AI features can let you know what's going on at your front door at a quick glance. Video descriptions will be included in your notifications when motion is detected, describing what came into view of the Ring Doorbell camera.

The new Ring Wired Doorbell Pro is available for pre-order now and is set to release on October 29. Get it for $250. Choose between deep silver, polished night navy, polished sandstone, or polished mocha to best match your home's aesthetic.