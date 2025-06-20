Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Event Takes Up to 40% Off Some of Your Favorite Brands

Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Event has officially landed, and it’s a good one. Seriously, if you're looking to stock up on some beauty deals, this is the best opportunity to snatch them up.

Amazon is taking up to 40% off some of its most popular skincare and makeup brands. So whether you’re restocking everyday essentials or just want an excuse to experiment with something new, this is your opportunity.

Check out some of our favorite picks you can shop from the sale right now below.

If you love a good skincare night, the Freeman Facial Love Mask Variety Pack is one of the best ways to stock up without overspending. It includes an assortment of Freeman’s most popular face masks, each designed to tackle different skin concerns, from dryness and dullness to clogged pores. The pack gives you a little of everything, so you can try some fun different masks when you're ready.

Makeup fans will want to check out the tarte Shape + Ultra Creamy Best-Sellers Set, which bundles together a few of the brand’s most loved formulas. Tarte’s concealer lineup has built a reputation for being long-wearing and smooth without feeling heavy, and this set brings that same comfort and performance. Honestly, slay.

For something with a little extra glam, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette remains a favorite for its richly pigmented shades and buttery texture. The color payoff makes it ideal for anyone who likes to mix neutral tones with pops of shimmer, and the formula blends easily for both subtle and bold looks. Whether you’re dressing up for a night out or just want to elevate your everyday makeup, it’s a palette that earns its spot in any collection.

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Event is live from October 21 through November 2, offering discounts up to 40% off across hundreds of items. If you’ve been waiting to grab a few staples or try something new, now’s the time to shop before the prices go back up.