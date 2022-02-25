Whether you like it or not, social media platforms help shape our culture and drive our habits. TikTok has become a powerful force due in large part to how easy it is to create and share content. And a lot of that content has been incredibly informative and helpful. As a commerce editor, I get swept up in what people are purchasing. I’ve fallen deep into “Amazon Finds,” and while I’ve written about many over the past year, these are the ones that came up routinely by several high-profile creators.

This was all over TikTok at the high of “lockdown,” and it’s remained a best seller. There was a whole period of time where MyKirei’s Foaming Japanese Flower Hand Soap was completely sold out. My working theory is, if you’re going to be washing your hands all day, it might as well be fun. Each pump delivers just the perfect amount of foam in the adorable shape of a Yuzu blossom. The bottle is designed so no water is required to get a good lather going. And it’s made with traditional Japanese ingredients to help hydrate, nourish, and brighten your skin each use. With a light fresh citrus scent, every handwash is a delight. The bottle is sustainable and can be refilled with 100% recyclable pouches. This is all vegan-friendly and cruelty- free too.

There’s something elegant and simple about this Digital Alarm Clock, LED, and Mirror Desk combo. It’s appeared in many TikToks, as part of both easy elevated decor and cool tech items. And it does indeed look pleasing to the eye on a desk or end table. You also have the option to lay it flat and hang on the wall. With no sound and a bright and clear display, it’s easy to see the time at all three levels of brightness. It’s smarter than your average clock, too, because it has a photosensitive sensor and will adjust to the environment if you want it to. Charge two devices at the same time with the dual USB ports and let that snooze button ride for 5 minutes to an hour . And if you’re a very heavy sleeper, don’t worry about not hearing the alarm, it’s very loud.

I became a crazy candle person during “lockdown,” thanks to Bijou. I feel like a lot of people did as well. Spending more time at home you want to create an ambiance and a scented candle can certainly help with that. These electric candle lighters from Reidea became, no pun intended, a hot item. This rechargeable lighter is as convenient as they come, especially if you have a lot of candles to light. You no longer have to worry about gas, fluid, or even flames. And these little wonder sticks have staying power with the ability to hold sixty uses off of one charge. Use them outdoors, indoors, and wherever you need a spark. There’s a safety lock for those who live with curious kids. J ust remember to store it in a clean, dry, and safe space.

Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It’s not only transformed my life, but the lives of the pets I cohabitate with as well . Both are sheddy little ones . One is a cute young cat, and the other is my senior Jack Russell. While I love having them on the sofa and around the house, I’m not a fan of being covered in fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper needed to solve this hairy nightmare. Just roll it back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear. The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. But when it does , doing so is a breeze . The best part is that no batteries or power are needed to get going . The ChomChom picks up dust and any other unwanted bits too. You’ll never need another roller or fur picker-upper after you experience the ChomChom. Plus, it’s the best pet hair remover, according to our readers.



A lot of these items on this list made the cut because of their accessibility. This cordless vacuum certainly fits that bill . Bring this sucker anywhere you need to tidy up. With ultra-powerful suction, rid cars, desks, bookshelves of dirt, dust, and other unwanted mess. The Starument portable hand vacuum cleaner easily glides over surfaces to pick up any particles in hard-to-reach places without a chord slowing you down. Lightweight and easy to charge, this portable vacuum will have you back to your days of cleaning all year round.

I respect the “I’m extra” vibes of t he fun and funcitonal AGS W ireless L aser P rojection Bl uetooth V irtual Keyboard. Connect right to your iPhone, iPad, smartphone, laptop, or tablet quickly via Bluetooth. The QWERTY keyboard layout is a funky way to get all your writing down anywhere. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery is included.

When you’re spending too much time at home, redecorating is a recurring theme. I recently had an experience that I really could’ve used the eTape16 Digital Electronic Tape Measure for. In trying to find the perfect sofa for the living room, measurements were taken. My problem was I kept forgetting what they were. I know I could’ve made life easier by having a notepad on-hand, but I live stupidly. Not only will this keep your accuracy in check, you can take multiple measurements and it’ll remember them all. It’s durable and easy to find your toolbox in this fetching bright red color. And there’s the ability to switch to the metric system for our friends outside of the U. S .

If you’re among the lucky few who are back to regular travel, be it for work or pleasure, keep your toothbrush— that you definitely remembered to pack— safe. This handy sanitizing station helps make that precious tooth scrubber clean . In just 5 minutes, zap the bacteria of each bristle. And with a long battery life, expect around 30 uses before you need to charge up again. Designed to stay in place in the holder, the little holes let your toothbrush dry as everything gets nice and sterilized.

Chill out! No really, the HyperChiller is the most convenient and cost-effective method of cooling your favorite beverages. Using only plain water, you can chill that freshly brewed coffee in under 60 seconds. This jives with all your java, whether single brew or K-Cup. But why stop there? T ea, juice, and even alcohol can be cooled down without dilution. Just fill it with water, plop it in the freezer, and fill it with your contents or let your coffee maker drip directly inside it . Pour right from the carafe and enjoy all the full-bodied tastiness.

If you’re back to having lavish dinner parties, you can’t host your next one without Vin Fresco’s Electric Wine Opener. Honestly, we all enjoyed a bottle or two while in lockdown, and opening bottles is tough. But no longer do you have to struggle to get your adult grape juice. With just one charge, easily uncork up to 30 bottles. Complete with foil cutter and a charging base, pick the color that blends in with your kitchen to keep it all on-trend. Being cordless means you can take it on the road for your next picnic or camping trip. Small and sleek, it fits perfectly inside a basket or backpack. While this is an excellent gift to get a new apartment or home dweller, bringing a bottle of wine is a nice touch too.