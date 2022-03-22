Bare August Glass Foot File | $13 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



We all want smooth, supple, shiny feet. We just do. No one wants to look like a Hobbit. But pumice stones are hard to keep track of, and actually going to get a pedicure is a whole thing. So why not slough off that dead skin from the comfort (and privacy) of your home? Right now, you can pick up a Bare August Glass Foot File for $13 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. It’s normally priced at $22, but they have it marked down to $15. Clipping the coupon saves you an extra $2, which means you’ll be trying out a product labeled Amazon’s Choice in the category of foot files (a broad one, trust me) for 41% off. You can buff, polish, scrub, scrape, and whatever else you need to do to your feet to get them ready for hashtag sandals season. It’s a gentle exfoliant, too, so you don’t need to worry about discomfort. Plus, it’s pink! Everyone wins here.