Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet | $60 | Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $7 0 | Amazon

Amazon New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet | $12 0 | Amazon

Advertisement

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets. And they’re all on sale right now.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect them from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $7 0 off the 8” HD tablet, or $8 0 off the recently-upgraded 10" HD tablet making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in multiple colors.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the suppy chain who's boss

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward in July 2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/02/2021.