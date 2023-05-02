Amazon’s Choice in Garden Beds Is 50% Off

It’s still a very rainy spring—gloomy, perhaps. T he rain only makes the greenery bloom—so it’s a good time to plant your plants if the drizzling ever stops. This galvanized garden bed holds enough green to brighten up any backyard—and it’s currently 50% off at Amazon. The open bottom provides the plants drainage contact with the soil. Plus, its rust-resistant body holds up to weather. This larger size is great for vegetables too!

Galvanized Raised Garden Beds - 8' x 4' x 1' | $55 | 50% Off | Amazon

This is Amazon’s Choice in garden beds, and among the top sellers. It’s also the cheapest it’s been in a while! This could be a great Mother’s Day gift—and you can find selections for green thumb moms and otherwise in our under-$50, under-$100, and overall lists .