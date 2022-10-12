Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker | $350 | Amazon



While the hot season may be behind many of us, that doesn’t change the fact that ice in drinks is always a winner, and that’s true whether you’re hosting a nice little party at yours, or if you’re just having A Week and are in need of a relaxing tipple because you’ve realized it’s only Wednesday even though you’re certain you’re already 19 days into the work week. Well, this Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker is here to make ice for you, and it’s 33% off today at $350. The Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker specifically makes ice that not only cools down your drinks, but that is perfect for chewing on thanks to a softer airy texture, and it can make ice in around 15 minutes, so you don’t even need to think that far in advance.