Panasonic Performance Hair Clippers | $47 | Amazon



Ah hair, what a concept. A lot of us have hair in places we’d rather we didn’t, or have fancy hairstyles that require regular upkeep via shaving, no matter what your personal preferences are, some hair clippers can help you out. These Panasonic Performance Hair Clippers are incredibly good, and they’re also incredibly on sale today with 28% off at $47. The Panasonic Performance Hair Clippers are washable to make them easy to maintain and clean, have two attachments for different hair types, are adjustable for different hair lengths, and can be used fully wireless or wired, which is nice when you forget to charge them up before an intense and long-lived shaving session. They’re a great way to meet your hair upkeep needs, and they’re on sale.