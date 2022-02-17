Stellaris | Free | Amazon Prime

Xbox Game Pass is on pace to change the industry at large and now other companies are all playing catchup. It’s not just the companies you’d expect like Sony or Nintendo. Nope, Amazon is coming in hot giving away games for their Prime members. Now, they’re certainly not as enticing or numerous as what Game Pass is offering, but if you’d already a Prime m ember, why not check out what’s there? The grand space exploration and warfare strategy game, Stellaris, is one of the free offerings. Could be a good place to start. There are also heaps of free in-game content for other games like League of Legends, Riders Republic, and Red Dead Online. The offer ends March 1 for the free games so claim them while you can.