Anker 747 Power Bank | $117 | Amazon

This powerful Anker Power Bank is on sale for Prime Day, and though small, it is mighty. It can charge up to four devices at once with both USB-C and USB-A outputs, and has incredible compatibility, ranging from Apple products to Dell laptops. Anker has impressive longevity: it can charge an iPhone 13 Pro five times before running out of electricity juice. And when it does? Only 2.5 hours on a wall charger and it’s ready to charge your devices up again. Its sleek, lightweight design makes it a perfect travel buddy too. Take this speedy power bank on vacation and you’ll never worry about fighting for your life at the airport phone charging station.