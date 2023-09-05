Amazon Lightning Deal: Take 38% Off This Great Golf Laser Range Finder

Maybe it’s just us, but golf can be a really, really frustrating sport. It’s so critical to know exactly where the flag is for ideal club selection , but unless you’re paying big bucks for a human caddy, your eyes can and often will deceive you. That’s why this Amazon Lightning Deal for the Redtiger Laser Golf Range Finder is so great: It’s 38% off right now , and with the extra $10 off on-page coupon, this $160 golf game-changer is just $90.



Redtiger Laser Golf Range Finder | $90 | Amazon

The Redtiger Laser Golf Range Finder is small and light enough to fit in any golf bag, and with the magnetic strip it can be attached to your cart or even your belt. The Slope Compensation feature adjusts for elevation, which is ideal for hilly courses. It’s crystal clear with 7x magnification, and accurate up to a huge range of 1,200 yards, big enough for any course. One full charge of the battery is good for up to 30,000 uses. This is an Amazon Lightning Deal, which means it’ll be over very soon, so order now and have it in time for your next day on the links.