For the longest time, I was intimidated by PC gaming. With a console, it’s a pretty easy choice. Do I buy the latest PlayStation or the latest Xbox? With PCs, there’s an endless line of manufacturers and parts to be considered in your build and even the lowest-end option is priced more than a current-gen console. I can say though ... once I had my PC all set up, it’s become by defacto way to play. I much prefer the flexibility and the vast array of games available. Also as a big fan of indie games, the Steam sales are wonderful. It’s nice being able to avoid the “Nintendo Switch tax.” Anyway, Amazon has done us all the favor of putting together some great entry point options for PC gamers that are all within a pretty affordable range and come pre-built with everything you need to start gaming.