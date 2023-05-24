Analog click-clack keyboards are all the rage right now . This Razer Huntsman V2 looks like an old-school keyboard but has an underglow capable of 16.8 million colors. Grab this beauty for $160 right now during Amazon Gaming Week and feel the difference it brings to your gaming setup. For one, it has satisfying doubleshot PBT keycaps. They have a smooth, tactile finish that won’t wear down with years of gaming .

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard | $160 | 36% Off | Amazon

The Razer Huntsman V2 has a customizable actuation point to suit your playstyle, or you can simply use analog. Either way, it does away with the annoying WASD layout, so you have more control over your game. And yes, it has the Razer Chroma RGB underglow capability—but it also syncs with your game for stunning effects. This thing’s awesome—and it’s $90 off.