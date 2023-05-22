Outside, it’s heating up. But inside? It’s air-conditioned, and you have everything you need for a great summer: a gaming rig. The only thing you need to do is sit down and play—or maybe add a few finishing touches during Amazon Gaming Week. You’ll find deals from Asus , Logitech, and Alienware, as well as games, PC upgrades, monitors, and a hell of a lot more.

Amazon Gaming Week | Amazon

Take 20% off HyperX Cloud headphones, an extra $50 off an Asus laptop, or $400 off an Alienware laptop. Add a 24" Dell gaming monitor for $170—a great second screen to accompany the massive one on your desk already. Grab some deals on some favorite cons ole games and storage from Samsung. Basically, if you need it, this Amazon sale’s got it. Spiff up that setup and enjoy your summer— the indoors way.