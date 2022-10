Beats Fit Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $160



These comfortable earbuds are equipped with wingtips that securely fit your ear–a godsend for folks with larger ears that struggle to hold a standard pair of AirPods. Sound quality is excep tional, features active noise cancelling, and will get you up to 6 hours of listening time (24 hours when factoring in the charging case). The Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling earbuds are part of Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day deals so you can save 20%.