Amazon’s Prime Day is quickly coming to a close. If you want to avoid feeling like you missed out by scooping up something while it’s heavily discounted, there’s still time! Here are a collection of items spanning tech, kitchenware, and more that have all been brought down to under $100 thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event which is ending later today.

Your child can watch all the CoComelon they want without fear of them damaging your expensive iPad. Give them this Kindle Fire covered in a durable case to withstand getting dropped and banged up and stepped on.

This nearly 24" monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz and displays at 1080p. Perfect if you’re looking to expand your workspace with a supplementary second monitor.

Whether you have allergies to dust in the air or live with pets whose odor lingers in each room they touch, you need an air purifier. You’ll be able to breath freshly again with the Bissell MYair HEPA Air Purifier for 56% off this Prime Day.

Get a thorough clean of your gums and teeth with a water flosser. The Waterpik Aquarius comes with seven tips to be used by multiple family members and has a built-in timer/pacer to help track flossing time.

This 12-piece set of titanium cookware utilizes a special thermo-spot heat indicator which turns solid red to show the pan has been properly preheated.

These durable, Bluetooth earbuds fit securely to your ear with their ergonomic design and are equipped with active noise cancellation to keep you focused on what you want to hear.

To let you in on a little secret, air fryers are simply countertop convection ovens. But if we’re being honest, a countertop convection oven is an awesome thing to have. Why should I have to wait to preheat the oven to 450° when I’m only cooking a meal for one? Clean-up is easier too.



You’ve been working from home for over two years now. It’s time to invest in the production quality of your Zoom meetings. This webcam will upgrade you to a crisp 1080p/60FPS for 38% off during Prime Day.

