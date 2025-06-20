Logo
Always Have Ice Balls for Your Whiskey at the Ready With This Countertop Ice Maker for $80 off

Crystal clear balls of ice, ideal for whiskey or bourbon, right on your countertop. Get the ice maker now for 17% off.

Joe Tilleli
For me, the height of luxury is a fridge with an ice dispenser. I never had one growing up, and I still don't now, but this is the next best thing. You can always have ice handy right on your countertop. Not just any ice, though. This ecozy ice maker specially makes ice balls, two inches in diameter. They are ideal for whiskey or bourbon, but really, you can use them with anything.

ecozy Clear Ice Ball Maker | $80 off | Amazon

The ice comes out crystal clear with minimal air bubbles, which results in slower melting as well as a cooler-looking drink. Ice only takes 40 minutes to prepare so just set it up before your guests arrive, and it will be good all night. Daily, it can produce up to 144 ice balls, with enough storage for 56. The built-in LED makes it easy to check your inventory or ice.

Normally, this countertop ice maker goes for $460, but for a limited time, Amazon has it down $80. That 17% discount brings the price to just $380.

See for $380 at Amazon


