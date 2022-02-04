Heystop PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station | $10 | Amazon



Nothing worse than sitting down to get some game- time in only to discover your controller is dead. Now you need to pull yourself close to the TV and plug it in like the dark ages of wired controllers on home consoles. Gross. But have no fear. A simple charging station will ensure you always have a full battery when you start gaming. This one here from Heystop is only $10 and supports charging two PS5 DualSense controllers at once. So reasonably, you could play for nine to 10 hours until the first controller dies, pop it back in the station, and grab the second fully charged one for the next nine to ten hours ad infinitum. I don’t recommend doing that. I’m just saying it is something you could do.