C by GE 4-Pack Color Smart Bulbs | $25 | Best Buy

If you’re a cheapskate like me and you refuse to buy smart bulbs at full price, you’re gonna love this deal on a 4-pack of color bulbs at Best Bu y. These C by GE bulbs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, full color, and boast 800 lumens. They have Wi-Fi built right in and connect directly to your smart home devices, so you won’t need any sort of hub. For a little over $5 a pop, this is about as cheap as you can get color smart bulbs from a reputable brand, so if you’ve been waiting for a great deal, now is the time, my friend. Get you some bulbs and make your house green or whatever.