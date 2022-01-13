Wyze Cam Spotlight | $36 | Amazon

Oh, Wyze, you scoundrels, you’ve done it again! The maker of extremely cheap DIY home security, dropped this upgraded spotlight edition of their beloved Wyze Cam v3 back in August, and right now you can get it for essentially the same price as the Wyze Cam v3 alone, sans spotlight, with this 31% off deal.

What is the deal with Wyze Cam, you say? It’s an itty bitty smart home security camera that works with Alexa and Google Assistant. It offers 1080p video, two-way audio, and a siren, and it’s IP65 rated, so you can stick it outside and watch people steal your stuff (and hopefully catch them later). Best of all, Wyze not only doesn’t have suspicious, Orwellian partnerships with law enforcement, they explicitly state they don’t share your videos with any third parties, including the fuzz. The cameras are well-known for their affordability, diminutive size, and ease-of-use. And right now, you can get one with a spotlight on the cheap!