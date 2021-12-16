Knipex Tools Water Pump Pliers | $28 | Amazon

If you ain’t got a set of water pump pliers to put a hand to, we’ve got a doozy of a dealerino for you here! This set of 10-inch water pump pliers will take care of all your water pump plying needs! Normally $48, this tool is discounted by $20 right now on Amazon. H andiest part about them is that little push button, which lets you lock and unlock their jaw size , so you don’t have to worry about them slipping out of their channel and losing the adjustment you just finally dialed in. And how often do you see tools that mention “blood blisters” even one time in the product description copy? This might be the only one, I don’t know, but it sufficiently illustrates why their built-in pinch guard is needed. You might call it gross, but I call it compelling copy!