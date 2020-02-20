After Years Of Suffering From Migraines, I've Developed My Own Handy Relief Kit

As you may have read earlier this month , I get migraines. I wrote about a weighted eye mask that I’ve begun to use whenever that dreaded head pain hits. I was pleased to learn a number of other Inventory readers also have found weighted eye masks to help them. Well, pleased sounds wrong, since we’re all suffering. But mutual bonding in suffering is what life is all about, right?

In my post, I mentioned my migraine relief kit. As many migraines sufferer s know, each migraine is not the same. A headache and a migraine are not the same. But they both suck. To avoid being stuck in bed for days, I have a little relief kit at home (and my prescribed medication in my purse) for when I don’t feel well.

Blackout Curtains

Deconovo Blackout Curtains Photo : Amazon

The first thing on my list when I started getting migraines was blackout curtains. On a scale of 1 to 10, my light sensitivity is actually pretty low. I am more impacted by screen usage, so I have to turn my brightness to zero when a migraine hits. Still, blackout curtains were critical for sleeping when a migraine strikes.

Just double-check the length and width of your window before ordering. I did not and I only ordered one single curtain. I will defend myself as at the time (a few years ago), I had never ordered a curtain before and I was an Uninformed Youth.

A Weighted Sleep Mask

Weighted Sleep Mask Photo : Gravity Blanket

As I wrote on The Inventory, I love this mask for the added pressure it puts on my eyes.



As I expected, I enjoyed the extra weight that this provided my tired eyes. It does a great job blocking out light (for those who need to know that). My main focus was on how the pressure worked for me. I use a 20-pound weighted blanket for sleep and that is just right for my body. Similar to my blanket, this mask wound up being the perfect weight for me. It is designed to distribute .75 and 1 lb. of weighted pressure. It feels like a light press to the face, similar to a hug around your body. It evenly distributes that weight to my eyelids and the area under my eye.

Weighted Blanket

BUZIO Sherpa-Lined Weighted Blanket Photo : Amazon

After a migraine hits, sleep can be hard to come by. I often toss and turn because my head still hurts, or I am afraid that my head will hurt again.

A few months ago, I reviewed a weighted blanket for The Inventory.

In the first few weeks of using it, I felt it helped a lot with how the animals’ movements impacted my sleep. I used to wake up whenever one of my cats decided they needed to readjust their sleep position. With the weighted blanket (I have a 20-pound blanket), my cats are now lighter than the blanket. So, I personally feel like I am not disturbed by their movements as much. If a cat pounces off of my head, as they’re known to do, that I still feel. But whenever they move around on my legs, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that my blanket really has helped eliminate that disturbance.

Ice Roller

Ice Roller for Face & Eye Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

This Ice Roller for Face & Eye can massage your eye sockets and temples to help relieve fatigue during a migraine. It feels like an instant (though brief) relief during a migraine. Additionally, this can be used to treat wrinkles and fine lines. Which is a nice added bonus!



And, when all else fails, medicine.



Naproxen

Naproxen Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Now, as I mentioned the last time I wrote about my migraines, I was prescribed medication for them. I have taken Sumatriptan for years now when a bad migraine hits. For those headaches in-between that are bad, but not that bad, I use Naproxen. I always have a few pills handy, just in case. You never know when a migraine and/or headache might hit! I personally found Naproxen works better for me than Ibuprofen. I’ve found it works better for head pain and lasts longer, whereas Ibuprofen works better for back pain - for me at least.

A Gel Eye Mask

Gel Eye Mask Photo : Amazon

Prior to getting a weighted sleep mask, I relied on gel eye masks for years. I still use them, because they are a delight. I now use them more often post-migraine. After the head pain has subsided, my eyes still feel so tired and sore. I enjoy taking a nap after my head stops hurting and my gel eye masks help lull me to sleep. Additionally, I use them to combat the dark circles I get under my eyes after a migraine.



Under-Eye Collagen Patches

Gold Collagen Under Eye Patches Photo : Amazon

Similar to the gel eye mask, these under-eye patches help get rid of that tired look that my face develops after a migraine. You know what I’m talking about. Those huge under-eye bags that make it look like I haven’t slept in three days. I keep these in the fridge as well, so they’re an instant cooling sensation under my tired eyes post-migraine. I will wear these for anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours, depending on what I am up to.

