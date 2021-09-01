(Pre-order) Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition in 4K Ultra HD | $250 | Amazon



You shall not pass up on this Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition in 4K Ultra HD. It comes with 31 discs which include both theatrical and extended cuts of each film and an exclusive special features Blu-ray disc. Hopefully one of these discs contain the interview where Dominic Monaghan asks Elijah Wood, “When will you where wigs?” which is a moment captured on video equally important to all six films combined. Also in the collection are a 64-page booklet and 7 travel poster art cards. The Middle Earth 4K collection is available for pre-order for $250 and is set to release October 26th.