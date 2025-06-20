It's Time to Drop Google Chrome for One of These Alternatives

Google Chrome is the number one browser in terms of installation and use, but that doesn't mean it's the best one. There is one thing it's exceptionally good at, though—burning through your RAM. Not to mention, since Chrome is part of Google, its user privacy is a bit compromised as the company takes your user data and selling it off to marketers.

If you've been locked into using Chrome just out of years of habit, take the time right now to consider any of these great alternatives.

#1 Shift Browser Shift isn’t just another Chrome alternative—it’s a fully customizable workspace browser built for people who juggle tools, tabs, and identities. With over 1,500 apps and extensions integrated, Shift lets you stack accounts, separate Spaces for work and life, and design your browser exactly the way you need it. The result? A distraction-free setup where focus comes first. Plus, Shift is the world's first carbon-neutral browser, so you can orchestrate your online world while minimizing environmental footprint.

See at Shift #2 DuckDuckGo DuckDuckGo takes the edge when stacked up side-by-side with Google Chome. With this browser, you search privately by default. You can block third-party trackers from sites like Facebook and Google, block targeted ads, cookie pop-ups and more.

See at DuckDuck #3 Opera Security is at the forefront with Opera. It has free VPN support to protect your privacy and browse faster without ads. You can use Tab Islands to arrange your browsing into separate groups to keep everything contextual.

See at Opera #4 Brave Brave has a built-in AI assistant and comes with a powerful firewall and VPN. It's designed to bring you to the web without any of the little annoyances that get in the way. Block third-party ads, search ads, and even those "Accept cookies?" pop-ups.

See at Brave #5 Vivaldi Vivaldi has a bunch of great built-in features that help when you're juggling between a dozen different tabs. Personalize every shortcut and cater your experience to your workflow or leisurely browsing. Privacy is the upmost priority with no profiling, data-mining, or any of that nonsense. Ads and trackers are blocked, plus you get end-to-end encryption for added protection.