It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

Addiction Treatment Is Safe and Accessible Online With Safe Haven Health

Virtual addiction treatment that prioritizes your needs.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Safe Haven Health
Safe Haven Health
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Safe Haven Health

Safe Haven Health is not like other online mental health platforms. It is a clinic designed for substance abuse treatment, specifically opioid & alcohol addiction. Safe Haven Health prioritizes the person undergoing treatment, with effective, individualized care. Their coaching helps the individual manage thoughts around addiction, learn coping skills, and build healthier habits to maintain mental health. Appointments are held on Safe Haven Health’s video platform, working around the individual’s schedule. Resources for addiction should not be hard to come by—and Safe Haven Health is working to make them more accessible for all.

Watch
05:52
Now playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
LifestyleBeauty & Health