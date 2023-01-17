Addiction Treatment Is Safe and Accessible Online With Safe Haven Health

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Safe Haven Health

Safe Haven Health is not like other online mental health platforms. It is a clinic designed for substance abuse treatment, specifically opioid & alcohol addiction. Safe Haven Health prioritizes the person undergoing treatment, with effective, individualized care. Their coaching helps the individual manage thoughts around addiction, learn coping skills, and build healthier habits to maintain mental health. Appointments are held on Safe Haven Health’s video platform, working around the individual’s schedule. Resources for addiction should not be hard to come by—and Safe Haven Health is working to make them more accessible for all.