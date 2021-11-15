Sous Vide Art Air Fryer Lid | $64 | Amazon | Promo Code 14Q7S93R



You might already have a stock pot , or if you’re cool enough, a pressure cooker, but do you also have an air fryer? Probably not. But that’s okay. Right now, you can get the Sous Vide Art Air Fryer Lid for $64 at Amazon with promo code 14Q7S93R, and air-fry all kinds of good stuff without needing to buy an entirely new machine . Just like that! The crisping lid can be added to your 6 qt. or 8 qt. Instant Pot, but is compatible with similarly sized stock pots as well, if you tend to kick it more old-school. The complete set includes the air frying lid, an air frying basket, a steam rack, silicone mat, kitchen tongs, and a booklet of recipe ideas. You literally have no reason not to get one and invite me over for dinner now.